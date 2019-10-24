Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 24 Oct 2019
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:15 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74674.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73990.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67825.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 849.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67400.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74503.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68294.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65190.00