Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 26 Sep 2019
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75274.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74590.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68375.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 913.50
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 74330.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67960.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 838.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75445.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69158.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 66015.00