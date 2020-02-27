Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 27 Feb 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80976.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.50

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79470.

00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 72660.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 807.00

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80761.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 74031.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 70666.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Hyderabad not received on Thursday.