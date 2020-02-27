Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 27 Feb 2020
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80976.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.50
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79470.
00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 72660.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 807.00
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80761.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 74031.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 70666.00
Note: