Gold Rates In Pakistan On Thursday 27 June 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:30 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Thursday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 69872.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 780.17
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 68700.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 62750.
00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 763.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 698.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 70730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 64836.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 61889.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 724.00
