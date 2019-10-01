Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 01 Oct 2019
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:04 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 73645.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73130.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67035.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 887.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73810.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67480.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 838.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 73560.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67430.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 64365.00