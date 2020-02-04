Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 04-02-2020
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77761.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs.
77200.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70800.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 850.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 77675.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71202.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67965.00
Note: