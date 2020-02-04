Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 04-02-2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77761.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs.

77200.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70800.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 850.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 77675.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71202.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 67965.00

Note:

Bullion rate from Multan were not received.