Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 06 Aug 2019
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:27 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72445.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 71070.
00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 64980.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 862.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 72445.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66408.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 63390.00
Note: