Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 06 Aug 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi Multan and Lahore on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72445.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 71070.

00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 64980.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 862.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 72445.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 66408.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 63390.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad were not received Tuesday.