Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 07 Jan 2020
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78961.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 78190.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 71175.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 913.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77580.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70930.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 815.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 79046.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 72459.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 69165.00