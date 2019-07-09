Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 09 July 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:35 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 67730.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 780.17
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 66700.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 61140.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 763.
00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 66530.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 60820.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 689.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 67729.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 62085.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 59263.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 000.00