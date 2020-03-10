Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 10 Mar 2020
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Multan on Tuesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81447.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.
80410.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73520.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 865.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 792.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hayderabad and Lahore were not received on
Tuesday.