Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 10 Mar 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi and Multan on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81447.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs.

80410.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73520.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 865.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 792.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hayderabad and Lahore were not received on

Tuesday.