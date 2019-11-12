Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 12 Nov 2019
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 73903.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73475.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67350.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73330.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67010.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 840.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 768.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74074.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67901.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 64815.00