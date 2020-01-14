Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 14 Jan 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76475.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75960.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69630.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 797.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75100.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 68660.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76388.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70023.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 66840.00