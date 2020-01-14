Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 14 Jan 2020
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:17 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76475.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 917.35
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75960.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69630.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 797.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75100.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68660.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76388.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70023.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 66840.00