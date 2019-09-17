Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 17 Sep 2019
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74803.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73730.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67585.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 917.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73200.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66900.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 854.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74588.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68374.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65264.00