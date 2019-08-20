Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 20 Aug 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:49 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75874.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 960.21
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75190.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68920.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 977.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 74330.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67960.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 886.00
