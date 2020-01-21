Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 21 Jan 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Tuesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77118.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 76560.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70180.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 849.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 76130.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69600.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
