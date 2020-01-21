Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 21 Jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Tuesday

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77118.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 883.00

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 76560.

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70180.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 849.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 76130.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 69600.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Lahore were not received on Tuesday.