Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 22 Oct 2019
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:37 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74503.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73860.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67705.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 845.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67400.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 790.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74503.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68294.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65190.00