Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 24 Sep 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:06 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75360.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74760.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68530.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 917.50
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73980.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67640.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 926.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 846.00
LAHORE: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75617.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69316.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 66165.00