Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 25 June 2019
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:05 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 69016.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 780.17
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 68375.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 62675.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 780.
00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 67550.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 61760.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 763.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 698.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 67986.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 62321.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 59488.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 724.00