Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 27 Aug 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:58 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76390.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.80
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75445.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69158.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 968.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75100.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68660.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 960.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 878.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76303.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69944.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 66768.00