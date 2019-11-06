Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 06 Nov 2019
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:43 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74803.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.48
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74759.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68529.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73730.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67400.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 880.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 805.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75017.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68766.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65640.00