Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 07 Aug 2019
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:26 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 73945.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.60
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73390.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67270.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 939.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 71760.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 65600.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 943.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 862.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 73731.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67586.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 64514.00