Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 09 Oct 2019
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:04 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74760.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74330.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68140.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 900.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73980.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67640.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 815.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74717.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68490.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65377.00