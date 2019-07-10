Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 10 July 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:33 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 68844.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 771.60
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 67730.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 62085.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 763.
00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 66530.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 60820.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 689.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 67729.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 62085.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 59263.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 000.00