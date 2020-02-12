Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 12 Feb 2020
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:19 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77461.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 77075.00
Gold 22K Rs. 70650.
00
Silver Rs. 840.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76560.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69990.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77503.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71044.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 69815.00