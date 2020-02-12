Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 12 Feb 2020

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77461.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 77075.00

Gold 22K Rs. 70650.

00

Silver Rs. 840.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 76560.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 69990.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77503.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71044.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 69815.00