Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 16 Oct 2019
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:29 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74245.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73730.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67585.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 849.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73300.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67010.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 899.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 74460.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68254.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 65152.00