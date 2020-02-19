UrduPoint.com
Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 19 Feb 2020

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 19 Feb 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79304.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.20

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 78400.00

Gold 22K Rs. 72145.

00

Silver Rs. 865.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77640.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71010.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78875.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 72302.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 69015.00

