Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 19 Feb 2020
Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79304.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.20
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 78400.00
Gold 22K Rs. 72145.
00
Silver Rs. 865.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77640.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71010.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78875.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 72302.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 69015.00