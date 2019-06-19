Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 19 June 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:36 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Lahore and Multan on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 64730.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.45
LAHORE: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 64471.
00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 59100.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 55412.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 63440.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 58000.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 754.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 689.00
