Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 24 July 2019
Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:06 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72171.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.00
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 71330.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 65385.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 891.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 70300.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 64270.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 830.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 71759.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 65779.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 62789.00