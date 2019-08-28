Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 28 Aug 2019
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:02 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 77160.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.80
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75875.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 69550.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 973.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 75100.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68660.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 960.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 878.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 76817.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70416.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 67215.00