Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 29 Jan 2020
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78190.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77330.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70885.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77070.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70460.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 77932.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71437.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 68190.00