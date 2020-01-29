Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 29 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78190.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77330.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 70885.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77070.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70460.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 77932.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71437.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 68190.00