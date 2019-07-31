Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 31 July 2019
Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:07 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 72016.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1110.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 70300.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 64270.
00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 934.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 854.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 72016.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66015.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 63015.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 000.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 000.00
Note: