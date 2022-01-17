UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Gold rates in Pakistan today

The price of single tola of 24-karat is being sold at Rs120,000 today in the domestic markets

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) The price of single tola of 24-karat Gold is being sold at Rs120,000 today in Pakistan.

The latest reports show that price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold is Rs 103,000 at the closing of trading.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold is being traded at Rs94, 415 and a single tola of 22-llkarat gold is being traded at Rs110,090.

According to the international market, the gold rates continue to fluctuate and are not permanently fixed.

On Saturday, the gold price in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs400 per tola to reach Rs125,150 per tola.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Russia-China Friendship Not Directed Against West ..

Russia-China Friendship Not Directed Against West - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 Baerbock to Discuss Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Ki ..

Baerbock to Discuss Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Kiev, Germany's Stance Unchanged ..

6 minutes ago
 Shifting Blame for COVID-19 Only Delays Global Eff ..

Shifting Blame for COVID-19 Only Delays Global Effort of Overcoming Pandemic - X ..

6 minutes ago
 Kazakh Leader Calls for Reducing Presence of State ..

Kazakh Leader Calls for Reducing Presence of State in Economy - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Levies Force playing vital role for maintaining du ..

Levies Force playing vital role for maintaining durable peace in Balochistan: DC ..

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo gives approval ..

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo gives approval to establish environmental la ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.