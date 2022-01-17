Gold rates in Pakistan today

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) The price of single tola of 24-karat Gold is being sold at Rs120,000 today in Pakistan.

The latest reports show that price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold is Rs 103,000 at the closing of trading.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold is being traded at Rs94, 415 and a single tola of 22-llkarat gold is being traded at Rs110,090.

According to the international market, the gold rates continue to fluctuate and are not permanently fixed.

On Saturday, the gold price in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs400 per tola to reach Rs125,150 per tola.