Gold Rates In Twin Cities On Monday 10 Feb 2020
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
=====================
24K ------------ 89,600
22K ------------ 89,400
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,818
GOLD 22 K--------- 76,646
GOLD 21 K--------- 76,560