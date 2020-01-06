Gold Rates inches up 06 Jan 2020

Bullion Market inched up on Monday as Rate of per 10 gram 24 Karat gold sold at Rs 79,730, which was transacted on Sunday at Rs 78,017 per 10 gram showing increase of Rs 1713 per 10 gram While 22 karat gold per 10 gram traded at Rs 73,090 which was closed on Sunday at Rs 71,516 witnessed enhancing at Rs 1574 per 10 gram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Bullion Market inched up on Monday as Rate of per 10 gram 24 Karat gold sold at Rs 79,730, which was transacted on Sunday at Rs 78,017 per 10 gram showing increase of Rs 1713 per 10 gram While 22 karat gold per 10 gram traded at Rs 73,090 which was closed on Sunday at Rs 71,516 witnessed enhancing at Rs 1574 per 10 gram.

According to Sarafa Market Silver rate raised to Rs 938 per 10 Gram on Monday which was closed at Rs 900 per 10 gram on Sunday and gold Market Rate of 24 and 22 karat gold per Tola was recorded Rs 92,997 and 86,196 respectively.