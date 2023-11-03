Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By 1,100 Rs 214,400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The per Tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 to Rs.214,400 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs 213,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs183,813 from Rs182,870 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,496 from Rs167,631, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2,005, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business