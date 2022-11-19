UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs 100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 on Saturday as it was being sold at Rs 158,100.

The price of 10 grams also increased by Rs 85 and was sold at Rs 135,545.

The price of gold inthe international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1751 against itssale at $1761 the previous day, the association reported.

