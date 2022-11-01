Gold rates increase by Rs 1,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 151,100 against its sale at Rs 150,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 944 and was sold at Rs 129,544 against Rs 128,600; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 118,748 against its sale at Rs 117,884, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola witnessed an increase of Rs 10 and was sold at Rs 1,590 whereas that of 10 gram gold went up by Rs 8.53 and was traded at Rs 1,363.13.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 and was sold at $1,653 against its sale at $1,640, the association reported.