Gold rates increase by Rs 1,100 to Rs 222,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,100 and was sold at Rs 222,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 221,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 943 to Rs 190,501 from Rs 189,558 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold rose to Rs 174,626 from Rs 173,761, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $1 to $1,926 from $ 1,927, the association reported.