Gold Rates Increase By Rs 1,400

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs 1,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,400 on Friday and was sold at Rs 152,400 against its sale at Rs 151,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 130,658 against Rs 129,458; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs 119,770 against its sale at Rs 118,670, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs1,580 and Rs 1,354.60 respectively.

