Gold Rates Increase By Rs 150 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs150 on Wednesday as it was sold at Rs159,200 against its sale at Rs159,050 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams also increased by Rs128 and was sold at Rs136,488 as compared to Rs136,360 whereas price of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs125,114 from Rs124,996, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 from Rs1690 to Rs1710 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by 17.14, from Rs1,448.90 to Rs1466.04.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was traded at $1739 against its sale at $1748 the previous day, the association reported.

