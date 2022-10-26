UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 1800

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022

Gold rates increase by Rs 1800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,800 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs150,200 against its sale at Rs 148,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,542 and was sold at Rs 128,772 against Rs127,230; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs 118,041 against its sale at Rs116,077, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs 1,580 and Rs 1,354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $24 and was sold at $1,668 against its sale at $1,644, the association reported.

