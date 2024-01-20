Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By Rs. 300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 300 and was sold at Rs. 215,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 257 to Rs.184,585 from Rs.

184,328 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,203 from Rs. 168,976, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,050 from $.2,045, the Association reported.

