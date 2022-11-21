UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 400 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs 400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 400 on Monday as it was sold at Rs158,500 against its sale at Rs158,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams also increased by Rs 343 and was sold at Rs 135,888 as compared to 135,545 whereas price of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs124,564 from Rs 124,250, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 1690 and Rs 1,448.90 respectivelyThe price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 and was traded at $1740 against its sale at $1751 the previous day, the association reported.

