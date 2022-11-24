UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 400 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs400 on Thursday as it was sold at Rs159,600 against its sale at Rs159,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams also increased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs136,831 as compared to Rs136,488 whereas price of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs125,428 from Rs125,114, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1710 and Rs1466.04 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 and was traded at $1756 against its sale at $1739 the previous day, the association reported.

