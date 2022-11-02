UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 450 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs 450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 450 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 151,550 against its sale at Rs 151,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 386 and was sold at Rs 129,930 against Rs 129,544; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 119,102 against its sale at Rs 118,748, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,590 and Rs 1,363.13 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1,655 against its sale at $1,653, the association reported.

