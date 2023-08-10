Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 600 To Rs 222,800 Per Tola

Published August 10, 2023

Gold rates increase by Rs 600 to Rs 222,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 222,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 222,200 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 222,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 222,200 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs 191,015 from Rs 190,501 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold rose to Rs 175,097 from Rs 174,626, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,922 from $ 1,926, the association reported.

