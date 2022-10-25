UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 700

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs148,400 against its sale at Rs 147,700 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 601 and was sold at Rs 127,230 against Rs126,629; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs116,627 against its sale at Rs116,077, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs1,580 and Rs1,354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 and was sold at $1,644 against its sale at $1,647, the association reported.

