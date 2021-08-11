Gold rates increase by Rs 700 to Rs 108,300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 108,300 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 107,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 600 and was traded at Rs 92,850 against Rs 92,250 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 84,112 from Rs 84,562.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs 1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 7 and was traded at US$1737 against its sale at US$1730.