UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs 800 To Rs 109,100 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs 800 to Rs 109,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 109,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 108,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 93,536 against Rs 92,850 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 85,741 from Rs 84,112.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs 1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 15 and was traded at US$1752 against its sale at US$1737.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

2 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

25 minutes ago
 CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of powe ..

CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of power supply to Gwadar

26 minutes ago
 Malaysia sees fresh high of 21,668 daily COVID-19 ..

Malaysia sees fresh high of 21,668 daily COVID-19 cases, 318 new deaths

26 minutes ago
 Punk rocker emerges as Poland's improbable powerbr ..

Punk rocker emerges as Poland's improbable powerbroker

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.