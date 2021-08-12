Gold rates increase by Rs 800 to Rs 109,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 109,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 108,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 93,536 against Rs 92,850 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 85,741 from Rs 84,112.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs 1200.27 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 15 and was traded at US$1752 against its sale at US$1737.