Gold Rates Increase By Rs.1,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs.218,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 217,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 857 to Rs.186,900 from Rs.

186,043 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.171,325 from Rs. 170,539, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,065 from $.2,058, the Association reported.

